Updated Schedule For John Cena’s Retirement Tour

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena made an appearance during last night’s episode of SmackDown, which was the go-home show for WWE Clash in Paris.

As part of his current retirement tour, Cena has only 9 scheduled appearances remaining.

Here is the updated list of confirmed dates:

* August 31: WWE Clash in Paris (Paris, France)

* September 5: WWE SmackDown (Chicago, Illinois)

* September 15: WWE RAW (Lowell, Massachusetts)

* September 20: WWE WrestlePalooza (Indianapolis, Indiana)

* October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth (Perth, Australia)

* November 29: WWE Survivor Series (San Diego, California)

* December 13: Retirement Match