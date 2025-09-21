Updated Schedule For John Cena’s Retirement Tour

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena went head-to-head with “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar at Saturday night’s WrestlePalooza premium live event, but came up short after a dominant performance by Lesnar.

As part of his ongoing retirement tour, Cena now has just five confirmed appearances left.

Here is the updated list of confirmed dates:

* October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth (Perth, Australia)

* November 10: WWE RAW (Boston, MA)

* November 17: WWE RAW (New York, NY)

* November 29: WWE Survivor Series (San Diego, California)

* December 13: Retirement Match