Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com recently revealed the ticket sales of the WWE’s upcoming house shows, PLEs and TV events from Thursday, December 26th up to Monday Night RAW on February 17th, 2025.

You can check them out below:

– WWE live event on Thursday, December 26th in Jacksonville, FL has 4,261 tickets sold. Another live event that same night at Madison Square Garden has 9,773 tickets sold.

– WWE live event on Friday, December 27th in Pittsburgh, PA has 5,839 tickets sold. An episode of Smackdown that same night in Tampa has 9,652 tickets sold.

– WWE live event on Saturday, December 28th in Orlando, FL has 6,828 tickets sold. Another live event that same night in Baltimore, MD has 5,839 tickets sold.

– WWE live event on Sunday, December 29th in Miami, FL has 3,329 tickets sold. Another live event that same night in Chicago, IL has 7,867 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, December 30th in Houston, TX has 12,541 tickets sold. Another live event that same night in Detroit, MI has 6,843 tickets sold.

– WWE Smackdown on Friday, January 3rd in Phoenix has 6,502 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW’s Netflix debut on Monday, January 6th in Los Angeles, California has 11,311 tickets sold.

– WWE Smackdown on Friday, January 10th in Portland has 6,393 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, January 13th in San Joe has 6,720 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, January 17th in San Diego has 8,996 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, January 20th in Dallas has 8,233 tickets sold.

– WWE Smackdown on Friday, January 24th in Austin has 5,927 tickets sold.

– WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, January 25th in San Antonio has 7,938 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, January 27th in Atlanta has 5,329 tickets sold.

– WWE Smackdown on Friday, January 31st in Indianapolis has 4,611 tickets sold.

– WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday, February 1st in Indianapolis has 46,350 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, February 3rd in Cleveland has 4,660 tickets sold.

– WWE Smackdown on Friday, February 7th in Memphis has 5,232 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, February 10th in Nashville has 4,817 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, February 17th in Charlotte has 5,077 tickets sold.