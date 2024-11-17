Updated WWE NXT Lineup For November 19: Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifiers Added

WWE announced Nathan Frazer vs. Eddy Thorpe for the right to join Wes Lee and Je’Von Evans in the upcoming men’s Iron Survivor Challenge for next week’s episode of NXT on CW.

Additionally, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jadia Parker and ZARIA vs. Wren Sinclair in a pair of qualifying matches for the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge hasbeen announced, with the winner of the two bouts joining Sol Ruca.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 11/19 episode:

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: ZARIA vs. Wren Sinclair

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Jaida Parker vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Eddy Thorpe

* NXT Title #1 Contendership – Chase U Will Disband if Andre Chase Loses: Andre Chase vs. RIdge Holland

* Ashantee ‘Thee’ Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen