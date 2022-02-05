Updated WWE RAW Lineup For Monday

WWE Hall of Famer Lita will be back on RAW this week, just one week after WWE announced her match against RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in singles action has also been announced for Monday’s RAW from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Riddle and Rollins are both competitors in the WWE Title Elimination Chamber match, along with champion Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles and Austin Theory.

WWE previously announced a Quiz Bowl segment between RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy for RAW, to determine if Riddle and Randy Orton are worth of a rematch for the titles. WWE confirmed in their preview for Riddle vs. Rollins that the Quiz Bowl is still on.