Updated WWE Raw Preview For 3/23/2026

Penta will be defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship against former title-holder Dominik Mysterio.

Adam Pearce confirmed the news via social media on Sunday.

Additionally, Grayson Waller vs. Je’Von Evans, and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors have also been added to the 3/23 show in Beantown.

Monday’s Raw in Boston will also feature appearances by WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, The Usos vs. The Vision for the WWE Tag-Team Championships and Becky Lynch addressing her attack of AJ Lee.

Join us here every Monday for live WWE Raw results.