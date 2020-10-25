Updates On Heath and Kylie Rae Following Bound For Glory

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Impact Wrestling star Heath was injured during the “Call Your Shot” gauntlet match at Bound For Glory. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the belief is that Heath likely suffered a hernia.

– Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding Kylie Rae no-showing the Bound For Glory PPV:

“Sources confirmed that she traveled to Nashville as scheduled and her not working the PPV was a very last minute decision.”

Johnson added that Impact Wresting didn’t want to address what happened to her out of respect. Rae is reportedly still in good standing with the company and is expected to return.