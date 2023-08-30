Updates On The WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational

The WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational has begun, and we now know that the entire tournament will not be broadcast on the main NXT TV show.

The first round of the eight-man Round Robin-style tournament was featured on Tuesday’s post-Heatwave edition of NXT. Butch won the first Group A match by pinfall over Charlie Dempsey, earning 2 points. Joe Coffey defeated Nathan Frazer in the first Group B match, earning 2 points for the pinfall victory.

Tyler Bate vs. Axiom appears to be the second Group A match, while Akira Tozawa vs. Duke Hudson appears to be the second Group B match. Bate vs. Axiom will not take place next Tuesday night because Bate has a match against Dabba-Kato. The match between Tozawa and Hudson was taped at Tuesday’s NXT Level Up tapings and will air this Friday night. Full Level Up spoilers can be found by clicking here.

Butch vs. Bate, Butch vs. Axiom, Dempsey vs. Bate, Dempsey vs. Axiom, and Bate vs. Axiom for Group A have yet to be scheduled. There is also no word on when the Group B matches of Frazer vs. Tozawa, Frazer vs. Hudson, Coffey vs. Tozawa, and Coffey vs. Hudson will take place.

All matches in the Invitational will be limited to 12 minutes. A pinfall or submission win earns participants 2 points, while a draw finish earns them 1 point each.

On the September 26 NXT episode, which is the No Mercy go-home show, the Group A winner (wrestler with the most points) will face the Group B winner (wrestler with the most points). The winner of that match will be the new #1 contender to NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar, with the Cup match taking place on Saturday, September 30 at the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event in Bakersfield, CA.

Here are some highlights from Tuesday’s matches: