Valhalla Announces WWE Departure

Add another name to the list.

Joining R-Truth and Carlito as main roster WWE Superstars that the company is letting the contract run out without renewing or offering a new deal is Valhalla.

Sarah Logan, aka Sarah Rowe, confirmed the news via a statement on her Instagram page.

Dear wrestling: I come to you with tears in my eyes cause our time has come to a sudden end. WWE informed me yesterday that they are letting my contract expire. To be completely honest my ego can’t help but be damaged. You always assume that when you end a lifelong career there is going to be a grand exit. But here I am, using the notes app on my phone typing up a goodbye letter to an entity that will forget I was even there. I truly take no offense to this, my career as it was is getting usurped by my vocation and it’s all on a Divine timeline that I I trust deeply.

I’ll definitely miss you but know I’ll be taken care of by my wonderful husband, by the land you provided for me and alongside the children I’ve made along the way. I’m going to take off the weight of being a superstar and let myself soar being just Sarah. She’s been growing on me and it’s time I let her fully cultivate. I love all the people you’ve brought into my life but my social media page won’t be about you anymore. It will share only the parts of me that I wish and none of that will be wrestling. I’m more of a clean break kinda girl and the other calls to me will be taking my full attention. With all my love, Sarah.