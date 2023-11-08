Veteran Wrestling Personality Calls Glenn Jacobs (Kane) A “Gutless” Elected Official

On Twitter/X this week, Knox County, TN mayor Glenn Jacobs (Kane) wrote, 94% of public mass shootings in the US occur in gun free zones.” Jim Cornette, a veteran wrestling personality, responded to Jacobs.

“And 100% of them are the fault of gutless elected officials like you who pander to the rightwing hillbillies instead of acknowledging the insanity of our gun ‘laws’ and doing something to severely restrict access to them. So fuck off with your MAGA horseshit, Glenn. #FUCKTHENRA”