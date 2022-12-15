Vice TV’s Vince McMahon Documentary Viewership and Rating Report

According to Showbuzz Daily, Vice TV’s documentary “The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon” drew 95,000 viewers on Wednesday.

The two-hour documentary aired at 9 p.m. ET and received a 0.04 rating in the key demographic of 18-49.

Vice’s documentary on the former WWE Chairman & CEO ranked #107 on the Cable Top 150 for the night with a 0.04 rating and ranked #137 on cable in viewership.

To compare, the Vice documentary on McMahon was up 100% from the 0.02 key demo rating that Vice’s Tales from the Territories averaged in its first season, and up 18.01% from the season one average of 80,500 viewers per episode.

There’s no word yet on how many people watched the midnight and 3 a.m. replays of the Vince documentary.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday afternoon that Vince was facing legal demands from alleged sexual assault victims and wanted to make a WWE comeback. More information about the new allegations and his alleged comeback can be found by clicking here.