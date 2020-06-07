Vickie Guerrero Talks About A Possible Bigger Role In AEW (Video)

In an interview with Alex Feuz, Vickie Guerrero commented on possibly having a bigger role with AEW in the future:

“Well if I had a choice, an opportunity, I would love to be able to be managing a superstar in All Elite Wrestling. But, it’s well also taking on different responsibilities. You know, working with the women, working with the coaches there. They have such a fantastic structure of their company, which I’m really excited to see, because a lot of the coaches take on other responsibilities. As you see, their podcast is run by referee Aubrey and then there’s Tony Schiavone and there’s different superstars that take care of travel…so they all take on the responsibility of making AEW the structure that it is. And I think that’s really important because the superstars are doing the work that’s behind the scenes, it’s not just when they step into the ring. They’re taking on the administrative and also the travel and the branding. So I think that’s really a cool aspect of All Elite Wrestling is that everyone’s involved. It’s not just about character, it’s behind the scenes and working on your days off. I think that’s really exciting to be able to be a part of that.”

“You know, the great thing about All Elite Wrestling is that they do have a lot of young talent on there, but the coaches they have are just incredible. A lot of these guys are legends. I’m talking about Jerry Lynn, Dustin Rhodes, Cody Rhodes, you know, so to have these legends be able to educate and share their knowledge with the younger talent, and I’ve been able to work with some of the girls and to give them advice and to give them pointers is something that’s really important in this industry. The knowledge that I have and the experiences is something that I’m able to share with them because with these talents being so young and they’re incredibly talented. The talent they have, I’m in awe at some of the things they do. For them to be able to hear advice from me, get pointers, I think this is what it’s all about: sharing our knowledge and being able to make the best talent that we can with them because they’re going to carry the wrestling into the next generation.”