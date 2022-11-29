Video: Behind-The-Scenes of Mia Yim’s WarGames Experience

WWE has released an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Mia Yim’s War Games experience.

Yim was originally scheduled to compete in the first Women’s WarGames match at WWE NXT WarGames 2019. However, on the Kickoff pre-show that night, she was attacked and replaced by current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai. Team Ripley (Kai, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, and Tegan Nox) won the match over Team Baszler (Shayna Baszler, Alba Fyre, current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY, and current RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair).

Yim made her official WarGames debut this past Saturday, when Team Belair (Belair, Yim, Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss) defeated Team Damage CTRL (Kai, SKY, Ripley, Bayley, Nikki Cross).

In the video below, WWE takes a special behind-the-scenes look at Yim’s WarGames experience, with appearances by The Gobbledy Gooker and WWE Producer Tyson Kidd: