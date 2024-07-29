Video: Charlotte Flair Releases New In-Ring Training Footage

Charlotte Flair is committed to returning to in-ring action as soon as possible, and she is continuing to record her journey.

The top star has been sidelined for 9 to 12 months due to a severe injury sustained in a December match against Asuka on WWE SmackDown. She tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Flair did a spot in the corner, appearing to twist as she fell, and immediately grabbed her knee.

Since then, she has been rehabbing and documenting her recovery. The former WWE Women’s Champion is still months away from making her ring comeback.

As seen below, Flair used her Instagram Story to share in-ring training footage from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.