Video: Charlotte Flair Says She Won’t Let MITB Winner Come After Her NXT Title

During a recent edition of El Brunch de WWE, Charlotte Flair revealed that she will not let anyone cash in their Money in the Bank briefcase for her NXT championship. She said,

“Well I have been cashed in on twice. So if I get cashed in on again that will make three times. So whoever wins, I’m just gonna let them know that I’ve already been cashed in on twice. So I know it’s coming. That would be a third cash-in.”