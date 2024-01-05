Video: CM Punk Addresses Seth Rollins During WWE Preview Special 2024

CM Punk appeared on the WWE Preview Special 2024 show on Peacock on Thursday night.

“The Best in the World” appeared live via satellite for an interview with the show hosts in the studio, where he spoke about looking forward to his opportunity in the Men’s Royal Rumble match, noting his desire to propel himself to the main event of WrestleMania 40.

During the discussion, Punk was also asked about Seth Rollins today compared to ten years ago when he shared the ring with him at the WWE Royal Rumble in 2014.

“I viewed Seth as somebody who was following my footsteps,” he said. “I think there are a lot of people who are in WWE now who, for better or for worse, looked up to a guy like me. I always like to thank the legends that helped paved the way for the roads that I travel now. Guys like Terry Funk, Eddie Guerrero, Bret Hart, Tracy Smothers, Chris Candido. There are a litany of guys that I always feel, I wouldn’t have gotten the opportunities that I got if it weren’t for them. I guess I’m in a position where, it feels maybe strange, me vocalizing it, but Seth is a guy, at least I definitely thought it ten years ago. He’s a dude that I don’t think would have gotten the opportunities that he’s gotten if it wasn’t for me. That might hurt some people’s feelings, but facts are facts, they don’t care about your feelings.”

What does “The Second City Saint” think about Rollins’ feelings towards him?

“What Seth honestly feels about me is none of my business, that’s how I approach it,” he said. “Maybe he’s jealous, maybe he’s envious, it’s not for me to decide and figure out. Luckily, there is a ring. A lot of times, when you have differences with somebody, you get to settle it in the ring. The Rumble is in my immediate future. If Seth is still the champion when the dust clears, maybe we can talk about it then and settle it in the ring.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.