Video: Cody Rhodes Cuts An Emotional Promo After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope Match during the main event of RAW this past Monday night.

Immediately following the show, Rhodes cut an emotional promo, while also addressing the “Rocky Sucks” chants from the fans earlier in the night as well as the “We Want Cody” movement.

Rhodes said, “They’re freaking out right now because I’m bleeding, so I definitely have to get it looked at. Those three words, well, all I can say is this, since I was a little boy who grew up loving everything. For you to want me is special because I have always wanted you. I love you guys so much. I’m sorry I’m an emotional mess.”

You can check out Rhodes’ promo below.