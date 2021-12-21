Video: Did Bobby Lashley Turn Face On WWE RAW?

On the December 21st 2021 edition of WWE RAW, there were multiple indications that Bobby Lashley has made a babyface turn. Here were the notable moments:

* There was a video package from last week’s RAW that showed how Lashley overcame the odds to win three matches in one night.

* During the opening promo segment, Lashley said that he didn’t need any help and left MVP alone in the ring with WWE Champion Big E.

* Lashley teamed up with Big E in the main event. After pinning Kevin Owens, Lashley was attacked by both Owens and Seth Rollins with Rollins giving Lashley a curb stomp on the steel steps.