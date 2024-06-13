Video: Drew McIntyre Gets Inducted Into Scottish Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Drew McIntyre was honored this week.

Ahead of his homecoming title opportunity against Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland this Saturday in Glasgow, “The Scottish Warrior” was honored by the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The former WWE Champion was inducted into the Scottish Wrestling Hall Of Fame.

“It is a huge honor to be inducted into the Scottish Wrestling Hall of Fame,” McIntyre wrote via X today. “I am so incredibly proud to be from Scotland, from Ayrshire. To be inducted at Ibrox as well doesn’t feel real 🤯.”