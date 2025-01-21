Video: Fan Accidentally Knocked Over During WWE RAW Ringside Segment With Roxanne Perez

During Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, an unexpected fan incident occurred during the match between Bayley and Nia Jax. Roxanne Perez, who was sitting ringside, became involved in the storyline by distracting Bayley before being removed by security.

As part of the segment, Perez sold her removal by kicking and flailing while being escorted away. However, this resulted in an unintended accident—Perez’s movements accidentally caused her to kick a woman seated in the front row. The fan was knocked off her chair and onto the floor in the commotion.

The incident drew attention online, with some fans expressing concern for the woman while others noted that it appeared to be unintentional. WWE has not released an official statement regarding the incident, but footage of the moment has circulated on social media, generating mixed reactions from viewers.

The storyline involving Perez and Bayley continues to build, with Perez’s actions adding tension between the two. However, the unexpected fan incident has now become an unintended talking point from the episode.