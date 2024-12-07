Video: Jacob Fatu Has Heated Non-PG Exchange With Fan At WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu had an interesting conversation with a WWE fan during Friday’s SmackDown.

Fatu was all over the show, taking out Apollo Crews as he entered the building alongside Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline. Fatu kicked Crews in the head and then beat up the security personnel.

Fatu and Tama Tonga attacked Andrde during his segment alongside LA Knight and US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Sikoa cut a promo before the segment ended with Fatu, Tonga, and Sikoa raising their fingers in the air.

After the in-ring segment, The Bloodline left the ring, and a fan spoke to Sikoa as he walked up the ramp. Fatu noticed this and responded, “Yo Momma suck d**k.” Check out the footage below, as well as Women’s Champion Nia Jax’s response: