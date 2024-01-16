Video: John Cena Faces Off With Rob Gronkowski In FanDuel’s Super Bowl Commercial

In a new FanDuel commercial featuring John Cena and Rob Gronkowski, which will air during the Super Bowl next month, there was a confrontation that nobody could have predicted.

There was a chance that the two stars would have crossed paths in WWE, as Gronkowski made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 by assisting Mojo Rawley in winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The former NFL player later hosted WrestleMania 36 and joined the company, becoming a former 24/7 Champion. In 2020, he requested a release from his WWE contract in order to return to the NFL. WWE had planned for him to wrestle at SummerSlam that year in Boston, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled those plans.

As seen below, Cena and Gronk appear in the new commercial, which will air on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

The advertisement is about who will perform the Kick of Destiny this year, as Gronk failed last year and is seeking redemption. Gronk broke into FanDuel’s headquarters, where Cena was holding a meeting.