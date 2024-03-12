Video: John Cena Reveals He Won’t Wrestle Again After He Turns 50

Don’t expect to see John Cena in the ring too much longer.

“The Greatest of All-Time” appeared as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his new film, “Ricky Stanicky,” and during the interview, the future WWE Hall of Fame legend made it clear he doesn’t intend to step into the ring after he turns 50 years of age.

“You know what, 50 is my absolute line in the sand,” Cena said. “I would like to try and do it before that, but at 50, I’m just gonna tweet out, ‘Peace out, see ya.’ That’s it, I’m good.”

Cena continued, “I was very much driven where WWE was my passion 24/7 — and I’m very grateful — but I’ve grown and there’s a lot of other avenues I’m curious about in life, being a great husband and partner is one of those. I just want to try do what I can in those [years].”

Check out the complete John Cena appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.