Video: John Cena Silences Fan Who Interrupts Him In A Restaurant

Trolls are a common occurrence on social media for wrestlers, but they are uncommon to encounter in the real world as they go about their daily lives and attempt to act like normal people.

For John Cena, he was out with a companion at a restaurant when he was interrupted by a troll.

The former WWE Champion was conversing with someone at a restaurant when someone approached them while filming them and asked if Cena would do the “U Can’t See Me” sign, which he made famous during his rise to the top of WWE.

Cena handled the issue flawlessly by responding, “Can I enjoy some time with my friends?” To their credit, this person apologised for the incident, which went viral on social media.

Cena was last seen on WWE television when he lost to United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

You can check out the viral video below: