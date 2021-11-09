Video: Kevin Owens Turns Heel On Big E During This Week’s WWE RAW

In the main event of the November 8th 2021 edition of WWE RAW, Kevin Owens lost to Seth Rollins via count-out. WWE Champion Big E was on the outside of the ring watching the match. Owens and Rollins ended up on the outside of the ring with led to Owens failing to get back into the ring after accidentally bumping into Big E.

After the match, Owens snapped and attacked Big E. Owens powerbombed Big E on the ring apron and officials ran down in an attempt to stop Owens.

Earlier in the show, Owens was trying to convince Big E and others to believe that he changed his ways and could be trusted.