Video: Mansoor Vows To Take Over The World In 2024

Mansoor is ready for the New Year.

In fact, he’s ready to take over the world.

As noted, Mansoor is among the 20-plus talents that recently saw their 90-day non-compete clauses in their past WWE contracts expire, freeing them up to sign and work elsewhere.

With that in mind, Mansoor released a video on X today talking about his ambitious approach heading into the New Year of 2024.

“When I was 17, I told my father I wanted to be a professional wrestler,” he began. “He just kind of laughed and said, ‘Mansoor, people like us, that’s not what we do.’ I asked him what he meant, and he told a story about when he was in college in Miami. He stumbled upon a professional wrestling show. A guy came out and they called him The Sheik. He was billed from Saudi Arabia, and he had the genie boots with the curled toes, the whole nine yards. He came out and he made mean faces, and everybody booed, and he got his ass kicked. My dad actually found him after the show, and he asked him, ‘What are you doing? Why are you making our people look bad?’ The wrestler looked at him and said, ‘Our people? Buddy, I’m Italian. I’m from Pensacola.’ For a long time, that’s what my dad thought professional wrestling was. Until four decades later, when his son had the match of his life against Claudio Castagnoli in front of 60,000 people in his hometown. I’ll never forget going up to him after the match and looking him in the eye, and him saying, ‘Mansoor, I understand.’ I have been chasing that feeling every single day.”

He continued, “That is all I want out of this thing, to make people understand, not just the concept of professional wrestling but who I am. Because for the last five years, we have known a version of me, an abstract concept. But really, this is the first time we’re actually meeting. So allow me to introduce myself. My name is Mansoor, and you will know me by my works because in 2024, I prove I am the most capable, captivating, charismatic performer in all of professional wrestling. Many of you laugh, and many of you will scoff at that statement. I look forward to nothing more than coming to your town and making you understand. That is the goal. My father, my mother, my sisters, my brothers, my wife, my daughter, my family, my friends, professional wrestling fans, every single person in every single country on God’s green earth, you, me, we are all going to understand because in 2024, I take over the professional wrestling world, and the world will rejoice. Why? Because I’m a goddamn international hero.”

Check out the complete video via the X post embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.