Video: Multiple References Made To Jon Moxley On WWE SmackDown

During the January 21st 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, there were references made to Jon Moxley by both Seth Rollins and announcer Pat McAfee. Both referred to Moxley as “Mox” and not his WWE name Dean Ambrose.

Rollins cut a promo and told Roman Reigns that the Usos “hold you up just like me and Mox did in the Shield.” During the main event, McAfee said that Rollins, “Mox” and Reigns are different people since the days of the Shield.