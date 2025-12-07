Video: Oba Femi Dethrones Ricky Saints At NXT Deadline 2025

The opening matchup of Saturday night’s WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event featured Ricky Saints defending the NXT Championship against Oba Femi. Femi ultimately defeated Saints to reclaim the title.

The match concluded with Femi bouncing back after enduring a couple of DDTs from Saints, including one onto the steel steps.

Femi executed his signature move, the Fall of Grace. Although Saints managed to kick out after the first attempt, he was unable to do so after Femi delivered another Fall of Grace, resulting in the pinfall victory for Femi. After a hard-fought match, Saints extended his hand to Femi for a handshake, and Femi accepted.

With this victory, Femi becomes a two-time NXT Champion. His first reign lasted 263 days before being ended by Saints at No Mercy this past September.

Saints’ reign comes to an end at 71 days, during which he successfully defended the title twice against Trick Williams.

Following his victory, Femi will face Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in singles action at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.