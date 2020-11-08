Video: Paige Shows Off Her New Dancing Skills

Paige took to Instagram, showing off her dancing abilities. She has been learning the moves from choreographer Brinn Nicole. She said:
“Always learning. Again I’ve never danced before so the last year I’ve been going to the wonderful @lovebrinnnicole she whips out near choreography every dance class. Keeping me on my toes. Mentally and psychically haha. Timings not perfect on my end but I’m loving it.”
View this post on Instagram
Always learning. Again I’ve never danced before so the last year I’ve been going to the wonderful @lovebrinnnicole she whips out near choreography every dance class. Keeping me on my toes. Mentally and psychically haha. Timings not perfect on my end but I’m loving it 😅😊❤️