Video: Rhea Ripley In Trailer For Season 5 Of Call of Duty: Warzone & Modern Warfare III

Rhea Ripley is back and better than ever.

“Mami” made her official return to television on WWE Raw this week on Monday, July 15 in Dayton, Ohio, after her brief surprise appearance in the final seconds of the WWE on USA Network red brand program the week prior on July 8.

Following her first show back, The Judgment Day member is already being featured outside of WWE in prominent places, such as the official trailer for “Call of Duty: Warzone & Modern Warfare III: Season 5”.

In the trailer, the former WWE Women’s World Champion is featured as an operatror, Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio will be included, and several pro wrestling moves, such as Cody Rhodes’ “Cross-Rhodes” finishing move, will be available to the player.

Featured below is the official press release that was sent out on Wednesday with all of the details, as well as the aforementioned trailer featuring WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley.

GET IN THE RING: MODERN WARFARE® III SEASON 5 IS HERE!

Prepare for an all-out brawl in Season 5. We’re going to need a cleanup in aisle five… the infamous Superstore makes its return to Urzikstan in Call of Duty®: Warzone™! Meanwhile, two new Multiplayer Core 6v6 maps are coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, along with three cel-shaded and vibrant Variants: Celship (Shipment), Toonoxide (Rust), and Ink House (Stash House).Also included are four free base weapons, six Aftermarket parts, the Mid-Season return of Resurgence Supreme to Rebirth Island, the arrival of Valeria and Ivan Alexxeve as Battle Pass Operators, plus an impressive roster of WWE superstars Rhea Ripley, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, and Rey Mysterio.Prepare for battle with a huge selection of free content, as well as Events, Challenges, and numerous Weapon Camos to unlock. Season 5 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile goes live on Wednesday, July 24 beginning at 9 AM PT across all platforms.Stay tuned with the Call of Duty Blog for all official comms and announcements.Check the Patch Notes prior to the release of Season 5 on July 24, with separate notes for Modern Warfare III (led by Sledgehammer Games) and Call of Duty: Warzone (led by Raven Software).Plus, don’t miss out on free official Guides for new Season 5 Multiplayer launch maps on July 18.