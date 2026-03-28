Video: Sami Zayn Captures WWE United States Title On SmackDown

On Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn accepted Carmelo Hayes’ open challenge for the United States Championship, with Trick Williams accompanying Hayes at ringside. The match lasted just over 16 minutes.

In the final moments, Zayn scored a near fall after hitting a Blue Thunder Bomb. Williams then slid the championship belt into the ring. Zayn picked it up and handed it to the referee. While the referee was removing the belt from the ring, Hayes pushed Zayn into Williams, who was on the apron. Williams then attempted to swing at Zayn but accidentally hit Hayes instead. Zayn seized the opportunity and delivered a Helluva Kick, securing the pinfall victory and claiming the title.

After the match, Nick Aldis announced that Zayn would defend the title against Trick Williams at WrestleMania 42.

This victory marks Zayn’s second reign as champion and ends Hayes’ title run at 92 days. Hayes had won the championship from Ilja Dragunov on the December 19, 2025, episode of SmackDown. Zayn previously held the title for 48 days from August to October 2025 before losing it to Dragunov.