Video: Steve Austin Looking Jacked Amidst WWE WrestleMania 39 Rumors

In the midst of rumors about a possible WWE in-ring return, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has released a new training video.

Austin made a successful return last year at WrestleMania 38, defeating Kevin Owens. WWE arranged for him to appear on the KO Show, which resulted in a match with the former Universal Champion.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Austin is said to be open to any proposals at WrestleMania 39 in April.

He has been keeping track of his efforts to get in better shape. The workout videos have fueled speculation that Austin may wrestle one more match at WrestleMania 39.

Austin stated in November that he had received inquiries asking if he was training for an event, but that he is simply working out more because he was tired of “looking like sh*t.”

Austin is looking ripped just a few months before WrestleMania, as seen below: