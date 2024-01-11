Video: The Rock Teases Doing Something That’s Never Been Done Before In WWE

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has the pro wrestling world buzzing once again.

After making headlines for his record-breaking WWE Day 1 return, which garnered over 171 million views on social media, by dropping a “Head of the Table” tease for a future WrestleMania showdown against Roman Reigns, the WWE legend and Hollywood star has returned with another tease.

The Rock took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to share special behind-the-scenes footage of his return on the first WWE Monday Night Raw show of the year at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

In the caption for the post, The Rock teased “making history,” “raising the bar” and “doing things that have never been done before in WWE.”

He wrote the following:

These ‘electrifying’ nights are so special and unforgettable. The connection with the people, the energy, vibe, authenticity, disruption, love, mana — the CHILLS.



And now we make history, raise the bar and do things that have never been done before in WWE.



We go all out.

And all in.



~ people’s champ ✊🏾🖤

Check out the special behind-the-scenes footage from The Rock’s surprise WWE return at the WWE Day 1 special episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from January 1, 2024 via the Instagram post embedded below.