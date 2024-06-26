Video: Tommaso Ciampa Attempts To RKO Randy Orton

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are having fun on social media with Randy Orton, much like they did with Bobby Roode and his glorious bombs.

Orton returned to WWE television at Survivor Series after a long hiatus due to back surgery, and he has consistently been used as a top star alongside Kevin Owens. They have participated in matches as tag team partners and competitors. He returned to SmackDown after a brief hiatus for the Clash at the Castle go-home episode.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens will face The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Ciampa recently told Gargano that he would hit the former WWE Champion with his own finisher, RKO. In a previous video, he attempted and failed to perform the move from ringside.

In the final clip, Ciampa attempts to do it when Orton stands up at a table after eating, but misses Ciampa landing on top of the table. Ciampa even mentioned Orton’s “stupid, stupid, stupid” line, which he used during the infamous Raw match with Kofi Kingston over a decade ago.