WWE highlights the best moments from this past Tuesday night’s episode of NXT, with NXT Women’s Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch’s segment taking the #1 spot.

You can check out the full list below, along with the video:

10. “Baron The Bully”

9. “Aussie Aussie”

8. “Bad Girls”

7. “Rivalry Reignited”

6. “Veteran Move”

5. “Chair-Man”

4. “Gallus Boy On Top”

3. “Irish Lass Kickers”

2. “Challenger Chaos”

1. “N-BEX-T”