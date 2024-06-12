Video: Trailer For “My Spy The Eternal City” Starring Dave Bautista

The trailer for Dave Bautista’s upcoming project has been released.

“My Spy The Eternal City” will premiere on Amazon Prime next month, starring the future WWE Hall of Famer. In 2020, the streaming service premiered the first “My Spy” movie.

Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, and Ken Jeong will reprise their roles from the previous film, which was written by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Peter Segal. Segal directed the film.

Chris Bender, Segal, Jake Weiner, Robert Simonds, Gigi Pritzker, Bautista, and Jonathan Meisner are listed as producers. Here’s the synopsis:

“When Sophie’s (Coleman) high school choir is selected for an Italian tour culminating in a performance for the Pope in Vatican City, JJ (Bautista) sees this as an opportunity to bond with his new stepdaughter, so he volunteers to help chaperone the group through the Venetian canals, across Florence’s renowned bridges and into Rome’s most historic sites. Instead he finds that he and Sophie have become unwitting pawns in a terrorist plot that could end the world as we know it. “

The film will be released on July 18th. Here’s the trailer: