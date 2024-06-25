Video: Trailer For “Red One” Movie Starring The Rock And Chris Evans

The Rock will co-star with Chris Evans in the upcoming movie “Red One,” marking yet another Hollywood role.

The movie will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Seven Bucks Productions’ The Rock, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. It’s written by Chris Morgan, who collaborated with The Rock on the Fast and Furious spinoff film “Hobbs & Shaw,” and directed by Jake Kasdan, who was with The Rock on “Jumanji.”

The movie also stars Wesley Kimmel, Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju, J.K. Simmons, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, and Mary Elizabeth Ellis.

This is the synopsis:

“When a villain kidnaps Santa Claus from the North Pole, an E.L.F. (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative joins forces with the world’s most accomplished tracker to find him and save Christmas.”

The film was shot in 2022 and originally scheduled for a holiday release 2023. However, it was postponed until November 15, 2024, and is now available on Amazon Prime.