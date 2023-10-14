Video: Triple H Reveals New GM For Raw & SmackDown

There is a new boss in town on Monday and Friday night’s.

On the “Season Premiere” of WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Paul “Triple H” Levesque made a special appearance as advertised.

During his segment on the show, “The Game” applauded Adam Pearce on the job he has done as an executive running both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown for the past three years.

Triple H would inform Pearce that he is being promoted to the new official General Manager of Monday Night Raw. He also appointed Nick Aldis as the new General Manager of Friday Night SmackDown.

.@TripleH is here on #SmackDown and he has a VERY special announcement to make! What do you think it will be? 👀 pic.twitter.com/t2cCOf1r3T — WWE (@WWE) October 14, 2023