WWE SmackDown Results – October 13, 2023

The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2023 continues tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes down tonight at 8/7c from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. with the latest build-up to WWE’s annual Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

On tap for tonight’s show is the return of Roman Reigns, appearances by Triple H and John Cena, Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes, as well as Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, October 13, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/13/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature hits and then we shoot inside the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. where Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show.

John Cena, Roman Reigns & LA Knight Kick Off This Week’s Show

John Cena’s theme hits and the crowd roars as “The Greatest Of All-Time” makes his way out to kick off this week’s show. He talks to the camera off-mic at the top of the stage and then sprints to the ring as Michael Cole and Corey Graves join Patrick on commentary to run down highlights of Cena and LA Knight winning at WWE Fastlane 2023.

Cena settles in the ring and the fans chant his name. He says tonight is big. He welcomes us to the season premiere of SmackDown. Before he can say another word, the theme for Roman Reigns hits and Cena does the Vince McMahon reaction when Steve Austin’s glass would shatter.

“The Tribal Chief” emerges alongside Solo Sikoa and “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman. No Jimmy Uso. Today marks 1,139 days that Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion, according to Michael Cole. He settles in the ring and stands across from the G.O.A.T. Reigns calls Cena “Hollywood” and says if he’s gonna open his show, he better do it the right way.

“Tulsa … ACKNOWLEDGE ME!” says the leader of The Bloodline. The crowd reacts but then breaks into “Cena! Cena!” chants. Reigns responds by telling them that they are chanting for a coward. He says the man only showed up because he took his leave. He says he had the audacity to come back and have people call himself the G.O.A.T.

Reigns says let’s be honest. Cena already knows who the G.O.A.T is and it’s “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns. Reigns tells Cena to leave or promises to make him leave. Cena says WWE is always unpredictable but when Reigns and Cena are in the ring, you never know what’s gonna happen next. He says he’s gonna throw Reigns a curve ball.

Cena says he’s actually here to acknowledge him. He talks about Reigns’ 1,139 days at Universal Champion being the greatest accomplishment of all-time. He says he’s not here to challenge him tonight because he hasn’t earned it. He says he does, however, know someone who has. LA Knight’s theme hits and the crowd explodes. He settles in the ring and hands Knight the mic.

The fans chant “LA Knight! LA Knight!” Knight begins, “Let me talk to ya!” The fans roar again. Knight asks Reigns if he’s pissing in his pants yet. He says some of Reigns’ nicknames and says “YEAH!” each time. When he says “defending champion” and the fans do the “YEAH!” he says “Nah nah!” He says right now Reigns is a guy standing in his way.

Reigns commends Knight on getting fans to say his name in the time he’s been gone but then questions what he’s doing in his ring right now. Knight says talking like that is a good way to get yourself mentioned in the past tense. He calls himself the fastest rising star in SmackDown history. From behind we see Jimmy Uso attack him. Knight fights back and throws him out of the ring.

Heyman pleads with Reigns not to do anything. Reigns drops down and rolls out of the ring as the fans boo. Heyman and Sikoa leave with him. Reigns gives Solo marching orders off-mic in his ear at ringside. Solo hops back on the ring apron. Solo jumps back down and walks off as the fans boo again. Knight gets back on the mic and says for those who don’t speak moron, he just said it’s Solo and Knight tonight.

Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes

The commentators run down the lineup for tonight’s show, confirming the addition of Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight for later this evening. We then learn that Pretty Deadly’s in-ring return will be the first match of the evening as we head to our first commercial break of the show.

When we return from the break, we see Kit Wilson and Elton Prince make their triumphant return, with the injured team member getting out of his wheelchair in grand fashion with a big spotlight at the top of the stage. They make their way down to the ring as a disco ball drops down.

After they settle in the ring, the theme for The Brawling Brutes hits and Michael Cole proclaims it “FIGHT NIGHT!” as Ridge Holland and Butch make their way out. The duo make their way down to the ring and settle inside for our opening tag-team contest. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

We see Butch and Kit kick things off for their respective teams. Butch jumps into the early offensive lead. He hits a big diving splash to him on the floor and then Holland does the Ten Beats over the Bowery spot as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break with The Brawling Brutes in the offensive lead.

When we return from the break, we see Kit battering Butch on the mat as the offensive momentum has swung into the favor of the returning Pretty Deadly during the commercials. Ridge tags in and helps take over for The Brawling Brutes. Elton ends up going down and holding his leg. We get an injury time out, which he then takes advantage of for a roll-up for the cheap heat win.

Winners: Pretty Deadly

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits Attack Carlito

We shoot to highlights of Carlito’s surprise return as the mystery partner for the LWO at WWE Fastlane 2023 over the weekend. After that, we shoot backstage live with Kayla Braxton, who is standing by with Carlito.

Braxton asks for Carlito’s reaction to his WWE return at Fastlane. He says there’s only one word to describe being back, and that word is “Cool.” He takes a bite of an apple. Bobby Lashley walks up and gets in Carlito’s face.

“The All Mighty” one brags about beating up Carlito on SmackDown the last time he was in WWE. Carlito then challenges him to a match. Lashley says he’s not dressed for one just as The Street Profits savagely attack Carlito from behind. Adam Pearce runs up to calm things down as Lashley and the Profits leave. We head to another commercial break.

Backstage With Damage CTRL & LWO

We shoot backstage upon returning from the break and we see Adam Pearce and the medics checking on Carlito following the attack by Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

The LWO are also standing over there friend checking on Carlito. Damage CTRL comes in and start making demands and barking orders about their business, saying it’s more important than what’s going on with Carlito and the LWO.

Zelina Vega takes this personal and she and Bayley end up yelling back-and-forth. Pearce ends up kicking them all out of the area and telling them to go to the ring if they want to fight.

Backstage With The Bloodline: Roman Reigns Talks To Jimmy Uso

We shoot backstage and we see Roman Reigns sitting and talking with Jimmy Uso in The Bloodline locker room. Reigns asks Jimmy about his recent actions and says he’s acting like the quarterback of The Bloodline.

He asks if he was running things, what he’d do. Jimmy says he’d get Jey Uso. Reigns doesn’t like what Jey has been doing, pointing to him running around with Cody Rhodes as a slap in the face. Jimmy says he doesn’t want to slap Reigns in the face.

Reigns tells Jimmy he calls the shots. He asks Jimmy if they’re good. Jimmy says they are. They pound fists to end the segment.

Bayley vs. Zelina Vega

Now we shoot back inside the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. where the Damage CTRL theme music hits. The duo make their way down to the ring for the impromptu match that was just made backstage. As they settle in the squared circle for our next bout of the evening, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the advertising time out, we see Bayley in the ring as IYO SKY and Dakota Kai talk to her from the ring apron. Damage CTRL’s theme music dies down and the LWO entrance tune hits. Zelina Vega makes her way down to the ring to a big pop from the Tulsa crowd.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Vega takes it to Bayley early on, dominating the initial offensive exchanges between the two in this singles bout here on the “Season Premiere” of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

Bayley ends up turning her inside-out with a clothesline that shifts the offensive momentum in her favor. Bayley mocks and taunts the crowd as she continues to work over the lone female member of the LWO. Vega fights back and connects with a Meteora off the middle ropes for a close near fall.

Zelina looks for a Code Red but IYO SKY hops on the ring apron to cause a distraction. Zelina runs over and hits a modified 6-1-9 to knock her back out to the floor. The distraction does allow Bayley to connect with a Rose Plant on Zelina. She follows up with the cover and gets the pin fall victory.

After the match, they continue to beat down Zelina until Charlotte Flair runs out and chases them off to make the save for a big pop. The commentators hype Paul “Triple H” Levesque making a rare appearance — next. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

Winner: Bayley

Triple H Promotes Adam Pearce, Reveals New SmackDown GM Nick Aldis

After a quick WWE Royal Rumble 2024 promotional package airs upon returning from the commercials, we shoot back inside the BOK Center in Tulsa where we hear the familiar “King of Kings” theme music, as WWE executive and future Hall of Fame legend Paul “Triple H” Levesque makes his way down to the ring.

Triple H has Adam Pearce come to the ring. He talks about how good it feels to be back in front of the WWE Universe. He then turns his attention to Pearce, who he says has been doing a tremendous job running both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown behind-the-scenes. He says he’s here tonight to reveal that Pearce is getting a promotion.

Somehow the promotion is not running more than Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, which he just pointed out he has been doing, but to now become the official General Manager of WWE Monday Night Raw. Triple H then goes to introduce the new General Manager for Friday Night SmackDown, but instead, Dominik Mysterio’s theme hits.

Out comes “Dirty” Dom as the fans boo like crazy. Dom-Dom tries walking-and-talking as he heads to the ring, but the fans are drowning him out so you literally can’t hear a word he’s saying. He is complaining about The Judgment Day being “screwed” out of their Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships.

He questions how Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso can be defending those titles here tonight when they are scheduled to defend them in a rematch against The Judgment Day have on Monday’s Raw. Triple H laughs and says he’s never appreciated just how loud the boos are when Dom-Dom speaks until he finally came out here and heard it first-hand.

Dom complains about Pearce making a tag title match tonight when The Judgment Day has one set for Monday night. Triple H clarifies that is what he was saying because the boos were so loud. He then says if it is his complaint, he needs to take it up with the new General Manager of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. On that note, he introduces Nick Aldis as the new GM of SmackDown.

Aldis then reveals his first order of business. He brings up how “Main Event” Jey Uso being moved from SmackDown to Raw resulted in a future trade of a WWE Superstar from Raw to SmackDown. He says it’s time to announce who that person is. He introduces the newest addition to the SmackDown roster from Raw — “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens. Owens runs down and hits Dom-Dom with a Stunner.