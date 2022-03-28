Video: Trish Stratus Slaps Becky Lynch At WWE Live Event In Toronto

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made an appearance at Sunday night’s live event in Toronto, Canada. After Becky Lynch defended her RAW women’s title, Trish got into the ring and there was a confrontation which led to Trish slapping Becky. Rhea Ripley then hit Becky with the Riptide.

Becky wrote the following on Twitter regarding what happened:

“This was Trish’s reaction to me getting a bigger pop tonight at #WWEToronto I did not deserve this. Completely unwarranted.”

Here is video footage of the moment: