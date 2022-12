The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Emi Sakura vs. Danni Bee

* Willow Nightingale vs. Vertvixen

* Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Zack Clayton and Zane Valero

* Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Warren Johnson and Zach Mason

* Ari Daivari, Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Brandon Cutler, Luther and Serpentico

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.