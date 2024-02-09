Video: Watch The WWE WrestleMania 40 Press Conference With Roman Reigns And The Rock

When The Rock and Roman Reigns square off tonight at an open-to-the-public fan and media event, WWE is anticipated to officially announce their matchup for WrestleMania 40 in April.

The WrestleMania 40 Kickoff broadcasted live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

This event is open to the public without requiring a ticket. Triple H, Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley are scheduled to appear.

This match was secretly planned last month after Dwayne Johnson was appointed to the TKO Board of Directors. He was also given the trademarked “The Rock” name, as well as $30 million in stock. The Rock’s deal to join the Board of Directors included the match against Reigns.

You can watch the press conference below: