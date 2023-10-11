Video: What Brian Pillman Jr. Said On This Week’s WWE NXT

Another Brian Pillman Jr. vignette aired on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Pillman Jr. spoke on a WWE show for the first time and stated the following.

“My father was one of the most infamous superstars in this business. Everywhere I go, people stop to tell me, ‘Man, I loved your dad. Such a trailblazer he was.’ It seems like everybody has such fond memories of my father. Well you know who doesn’t? Me. His own damn son. I lost him when I was just four years old. I don’t know him. And you’d think being a WWE superstar would be the last thing that I’d want to be. And you’re right. And trust me, I’ve tried. I’ve tried everything. I’ve tried football, lacrosse. Hell, I even have a college degree. But this industry has been in my blood since birth and I could never escape it. I’ve got no choice but to embrace it. I have no choice but to inflict pain on the very business that has brought me so much grief.

But when they see this face, I don’t want them to think about my dead father. I want them to think about me. I’m nobody’s junior. And from this day forward, I am going to take on the last name of the real man who raised me, the real father figure in my life. And his name was King. And now so is mine.”

