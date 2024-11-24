Video: What Happened After Friday’s WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown took place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and it featured WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman and “The Best In The World” CM Punk making their returns to television. During the closing segment of the night, Heyman revealed Punk as the fifth man for The OG Bloodline’s team against The new Bloodline in the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series.

WWE has since released off-air video footage showing Punk standing tall with The OG Bloodline and Punk making the Go 2 Sleep motion with his hands rather than doing the “We the Ones” hand sign as the OG Bloodline members.

The Best In The World joins “The OTC” Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, “Main Event” Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso in the Men’s WarGames Match against The new Bloodline’s “The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa, “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) and “Big” Bronson Reed.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will take place on Saturday, November 30, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.