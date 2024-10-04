Video: WWE Bad Blood 2024 Cold Open

WWE has released the complete cold open video package for this Saturday’s Bad Blood premium live event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

The video features Metro Boomin’, Cody Rhodes and Paul “Triple H” Levesque in a mini-movie style cold open to get things started at the highly-anticipated PLE on 10/5.

“Rap mogul Metro Boomin assists Cody Rhodes and Triple H in getting Atlanta hyped for WWE Bad Blood,” reads the description for the WWE Bad Blood 2024 cold open video, which you can watch below.

Join us here on 10/5 for live WWE Bad Blood 2024 results coverage.