Video: WWE Fastlane Backstage Digital Exclusive

– Cathy Kelley and Byron Saxton are featured in a new exclusive digital media video released by WWE to promote tonight’s Fastlane 2023 premium live event in Indianapolis, IN. Check it out below.

EXCLUSIVE: @ByronSaxton and @catherinekelley break down what you can expect tonight at #WWEFastlane in what promises to be wild night. pic.twitter.com/6kjl9PX8Xv — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2023

– Also new ahead of tonight’s show is the official WWE NOW: Fastlane 2023 preview video, which the company released via their official YouTube channel giving fans a special look at tonight’s premium live event. Check out the video via the YouTube player embedded below.