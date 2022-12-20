Video: WWE Superstars Leave Triple H Christmas Gifts in New Commercial

In a new CashApp Christmas commercial, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H receives a few gifts.

WWE and CashApp have released a new ad in which Alpha Academy asks The Miz to help surprise “The Boss” with a holiday present, as seen in the video below. The Miz then attempts to enlist the help of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and Bayley to pay for the gift.

The Superstars are all in agreement that the gift must be legendary. The Usos claimed to be one step ahead of The A-Lister because they had sent The Game some Bitcoin the previous week. From everyone else, The Miz left a Triple H garden gnome with a few pepperoni sticks outside Triple H’s office door, followed by a custom sledgehammer from himself.

Triple H does not appear in the commercial, but it will be interesting to see if a part two is released in the coming days. The full advertisement is available below: