Videos: WWE Hall Of Famer, NXT Champs & Stars Make Cameos On SmackDown

– The cameo appearances continued on the August 16 episode of WWE SmackDown. During the 8/16 show at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and WWE NXT World Champion Ethan Page were shown in the front row with their titles in-hand and acknowledged on the broadcast. Also featured in a cameo on the show was WWE Hall of Fame Warrior Award Recipient and Global Brand Ambassador Titus O’Neil and former WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams.

– WWE aired an excellent tribute video package during the 8/16 WWE on FOX blue brand show to honor the life and legacy of the late, great, Afa “The Wild Samoan” Anoa’i, who as noted, passed away on Friday.