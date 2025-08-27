Viewership Numbers For 8/24/2025 WWE’s Greatest Moments On A&E

This past Sunday, WWE’s Great Moments on A&E attracted 184,000 viewers for the 9 PM episode titled “Mic Drops of the 90s” and 194,000 viewers for the 9:30 PM episode called “Tag Teams of the 90s,” according to PWInsider.com. Both episodes earned a rating of 0.03 in the 18-49 demographic.

The highest-rated episode of WWE’s Great Moments on A&E this year remains the February 23rd episode, which featured the Royal Rumble. That episode garnered 232,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.05 in the key 18-49 demographic.