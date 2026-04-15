Viewership Numbers For April 6th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on April 6 ranked #6 and attracted an average of 2.9 million global viewers, based on 5.5 million hours of viewing. This represents a 3.33% decrease compared to the previous episode aired on March 30, which had 3 million viewers. The April 6 episode matched the viewer count of the episode from March 23.

This episode was among the top 10 in viewership across 17 countries, including: Bolivia (#4), Bahamas (#7), Canada (#7), Ecuador (#8), Guatemala (#10), Mexico (#7), Nicaragua (#8), Panama (#9), El Salvador (#7), Trinidad and Tobago (#3), United States (#4), Bulgaria (#9), the United Kingdom (#8), Egypt (#9), Bahrain (#10), India (#9), and Sri Lanka (#10).

Based on the available figures, WWE RAW is averaging 2.90 million viewers on Netflix in 2026, compared to 3.173 million during the same period in 2025.

The April 6 episode was headlined by a segment featuring WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, “The Ruler” Oba Femi, and “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar.